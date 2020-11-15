Other Sports

Langer — still going strong!

Bernhard Langer.   | Photo Credit: JAMIE SQUIRE

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer of Germany became the oldest player to make the cut in tournament history at Augusta National on Friday.

The 63-year-old winner of green jackets in 1985 and 1993 finished 36 holes on three-under 141 after completing a four-under 68 first round and a second-round 73. Langer beat the record held by Tommy Aaron who was also 63 but a month younger when he made the cut in 2000.

“To be the oldest to make the cut, it’s certainly an achievement,” Langer said. “Hopefully, I get to play a few more years and enjoy this place. It’s certainly not easy to do it.”

Langer has competed in a Major against Gene Sarazan (born 1902) and Abel Galleges (born 2002), that’s opponents born 100 years apart! Sarazan figured in his last Major at the 1976 Open championships, Langer’s first!

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 9:16:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/langer-still-going-strong/article33102989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY