Lalremsiami to lead in junior World Cup

Forward Lalremsiami, who was part of the Indian women's hockey team that earned a creditable fourth place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, will lead an 18-member Indian side in the Junior World Cup to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, from December 5.

Two other Olympians, midfielder Salima Tete and forward Sharmila Devi, were also named in the squad, announced by Hockey India on Monday.

Preeti and Prabhleen Kaur have been chosen as alternate players who will get a chance if someone is ruled out due to an injury or COVID-19.

“With the experience from the senior team and some great young talent we will show the best. The team is excited as it has waited a long time to compete at the world stage,” said chief coach Janneke Schopman.

India, placed in Pool C, begins its campaign on December 6 against Russia. It will take on defending champion Argentina on December 7 and Japan on December 9.

The squad: Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Khushboo (GK), Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ishika Chaudhary (v-c), Priyanka, Marina Lalramnghaki, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami (captain), Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Jiwan Kishori Toppo.