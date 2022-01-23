Lalith Babu takes honours

Lalith Babu.

HYDERABAD

23 January 2022 00:04 IST

Scores 6.5 points from nine rounds to emerge the winner

GM M.R. Lalith Babu won his third straight title by clinching the honours in the Marienbad Chess Open at Marianske Lazne in Czech Republic on Saturday. He scored 6.5 points from nine rounds to emerge the winner.

“I am very happy to win three back-to-back titles on coming back to international circuit after the pandemic break,” Lalith told The Hindu.

“Overall, my gameplay was very solid though I missed some chances in couple of games but at the end I am happy that I won the championship,” he said.

