Lakshya wins badminton tourney in Bangladesh

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up his fifth title of the season, claiming the men’s singles crown at the Bangladesh International Challenger with a 22-20, 21-18 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in the final on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair of K. Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda lost 22-20, 21-19 to top-seeded Malaysian pair of Tan Pearly Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan to end runners-up.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.