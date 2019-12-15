Other Sports

Lakshya wins badminton tourney in Bangladesh

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up his fifth title of the season, claiming the men’s singles crown at the Bangladesh International Challenger with a 22-20, 21-18 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair of K. Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda lost 22-20, 21-19 to top-seeded Malaysian pair of Tan Pearly Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan to end runners-up.

