Lakshay springs a surprise

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran sprang a surprise on Olympian Kynan Chenai and qualification topper Vivaan Kapoor by winning the men’s trap final in the second National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

After just about making the final with 118, one point better than Fahd Sultan and Ankur Mittal, Lakshay shot 47 to beat Kynan by three points. Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Anant Shivan Pratap Singh and Aakash Kushwaha were the others to make the title clash.

Vivaan Kapoor recovered to top the junior section as he beat Shapath Bharadwaj 3-2 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 42 in the final.

It was a commendable fare from the young Shapath, a double trap specialist, to climb to the top in the title clash after having just about qualified with 114.

In women’s trap, Olympian Shagun Chowdhary beat qualification topper Rajeshwari Kumari (118) 5-4 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 42 in the final.

World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar came third, ahead of Manisha Keer, Pragati Dubey and Kirti Gupta. Kirti topped the junior event ahead of Sabeera Haris and Aadya Tripathi, after topping qualification with 113.

The results:

Trap: Men: 1. Lakshay Sheoran 47 (118); 2. Kynan Chenai 44 (120); 3. Vivaan Kapoor 35 (122). Women: 1. Shagun Chowdhary 42(5) 111; 2. Rajeshwari Kumari 42(4) 118; 3. Seema Tomar 31 (115).

Junior: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 42(3) 122; 2. Shapath Bharadwaj 42(2) 114; 3. Shardul Vihan 33 (116).

Women, junior: 1. Kirti Gupta 44 (113); 2. Sabeera Haris 41 (106); 3. Aadya Tripathi 32 (106).