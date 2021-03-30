Lakers hang on for narrow win over Magic

Second win for defending champion sans James and Davis

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points as the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers held on for a much-needed 96-93 NBA victory over Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Reigning NBA champions Lakers won their second straight game after dropping four in a row since superstar LeBron James suffered a high right ankle sprain, joining star big man Anthony Davis on the sidelines.

The results: LA Lakers 96 bt Orlando Magic 93; Denver Nuggets 126 lost to Atlanta Hawks 102; Toronto Raptors 117 lost to Portland Trail Blazers 122; Charlotte Hornets 97 lost to Phoenix Suns 101 (OT).