Other Sports

Lakers hang on for narrow win over Magic

Putting his hand up: In the absence of the team’s superstars, it was up to Dennis Schroder to revive Lakers’ fortunes.   | Photo Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points as the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers held on for a much-needed 96-93 NBA victory over Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Reigning NBA champions Lakers won their second straight game after dropping four in a row since superstar LeBron James suffered a high right ankle sprain, joining star big man Anthony Davis on the sidelines.

The results: LA Lakers 96 bt Orlando Magic 93; Denver Nuggets 126 lost to Atlanta Hawks 102; Toronto Raptors 117 lost to Portland Trail Blazers 122; Charlotte Hornets 97 lost to Phoenix Suns 101 (OT).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 3:58:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/lakers-hang-on-for-narrow-win-over-magic/article34192825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY