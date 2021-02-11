Lakers eke out another OT win

LeBron James forced the extra session with a three-pointer and scored 25 points as Los Angeles Lakers won its third consecutive overtime game by outlasting the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 on Wednesday.
James also had seven assists and six rebounds, Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15 for the host reigning NBA champion Lakers, who now have six straight wins.
Also, Devin Booker drained clutch free-throws with 32 seconds left as Phoenix Suns overcame a 47-point performance by back-to-back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 125-124 victory over Milwaukee Bucks.
Elsewhere, Luka Doncic scored 28 points with 10 assists and 10 rebounds as Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 victory over Atlanta Hawks.
Los Angeles Clippers shook off a slow start to beat the Timberwolves 119-112 in Minnesota, avoiding a first three-game losing streak of the season.
The results: Suns 125 bt Bucks 124; Bulls 129 bt Pelicans 116; Nets 104 bt Pacers 94.
Lakers 114 bt Thunder 113 (OT); Nuggets 133 bt Cavaliers 95; Grizzlies 130 bt Hornets 114; Timberwolves 112 lost to Clippers 119; Wizards 115 lost to Raptors 137; Mavericks 118 bt Hawks 117.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath