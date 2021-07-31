Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Lahiri slips to joint 28th; Schauffele in the van

Anirban Lahiri tumbled to the tied 28th place after shooting a three-under 68 in the third round of the Olympics golf competition on Saturday.

After completing his unfinished second round at par in the morning, Lahiri started the third with a bogey. He recovered the dropped stroke on the seventh and found an ‘eagle’ on the eighth. On the flawless back nine, Lahiri had a lone birdie to show on the 14th.

“It’s been a disappointing 36 holes. I had a good finish to my round but I’m very disappointed, and barring a miracle, it will be hard for me to get on the podium tomorrow,” said Lahiri, who has a three-round tally of six-under 207.

“I felt I was playing well and the first round started well (with a 67). In the second round, I lost momentum and never found it again. The course was very easy but I haven’t played anywhere near my A-game the last day and a half."

Compatriot Udayan Mane (76, 69, 70) was tied 55th in the 60-player field.

USA’s Xander Schauffele (68, 63, 68) retained his top spot at 199. The World No. 5 is a stroke ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama (69, 64, 67).


