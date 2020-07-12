Lagno pips Yifan to title
Kateryna Lagno of Russia won the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com women’s Speed Chess in dramatic fashion on Sunday. In the final, she scored a 6.5-5.5 win over China’s Hou Yifan, who lost the final game after being in a superior position. The World No. 1 was unlucky to see her mouse slip, leading to a blunder that her opponent cashed in on.
This was after the Chinese had staged a gallant comeback from 2-5 down. Yifan won three games in a row to level the match.
Lagno’s compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk took the third spot, beating Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 7-4.
The final leg, which begins on July 15, will feature Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika before the Super Final between the top two players on July 20.
Why you should pay for news - know more