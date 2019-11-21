Kynan Chenai slips, but remains on top

Olympian Kynan Chenai slipped a bit at the end of the second day, but still led the field in the company of Jungsher Virk, as the two led with 98 out of 100 after four rounds of men’s trap in the 63rd National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

After three perfect rounds of 25, Kynan had a 23 in the fourth round. In contrast, Jungsher, followed up his two rounds of 24 on the opening day, with two perfect rounds of 25 to jump into the joint lead.

While Anant Shivan Pratap Singh followed with 97, there were eight others on 96, including the former World champion and six-time Asian champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu who shot two rounds of 25.

Yuvraj Kumar Mahajan, Mohd. Saif Sheikh, Aakash Kushwaha, Vibhu Sharma, Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu were the others on 96. Zoravar had shot two rounds of 25 earlier, and came up with rounds of 23 on Thursday. Prithviraj Tondaiman had rounds of 24 and 23 this day.

The young Vivaan Kapoor was on 95 along with Vishavdev Singh Sidhu.

Among the juniors, Jungsher Virk led with 98, two points ahead of Aakash Kushwaha, Vibhu Sharma and overnight leader Manavaditya Singh Rathore.

The fifth and last round will be held on Friday. The top six will compete in the finals, in the men’s and junior events.