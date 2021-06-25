Kshatriya wins under-12 title

NEW DELHI

25 June 2021 03:05 IST

Maharashtra’s Kshatriya Vekhande won the National under-12 open online rapid chess title due to superior tie-break score, after being tied at 9.5 points with Assam’s Mrinmoy Rajkhowa, on Thursday.

In the 11-round competition, Rajasthan’s Yash Bharadia took the third spot after topping a 11-way tie at nine points.

These placings are subject to change after the Fairplay report is received from the online platform, Tornelo, and the decision of the five-man Fairplay committee.

