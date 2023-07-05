Krishna-Vishnu win, Kashyap out of Canada Open

July 05, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Calgary

Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala entered the second round with a straight-game win but former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap exited from the Canada Open badminton tournament here.

World number 37 pair of Krishna and Vishnuvardhan, who had finished runners-up at 2021 Orleans Masters and 2022 Syed Modi International, registered a 21-14 21-16 win over Chen Zhi Ray and Lu Chen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 32 on Tuesday night.

The young Indian pair is likely to take on second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

A former world number 6, Kashyap, however, lost steam after winning his opening match of the men's singles qualifier.

The 36-year-old Indian, who had reached the quarterfinals of the London Olympics, beat Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-14 22-20 in the opening round but suffered a 17-21 20-22 loss to Lei Lan Xi China to bow out of the Super 500 tournament.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen, Tokyo Olympic B Sai Praneeth and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will be playing later in the day.

