Kramnik Challenge chess | Miserable day for Mendonca

Leon Mendonca suffered three straight losses on the second day of the Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess and tumbled to the 15th spot after the eighth round on Friday.

Mendonca (2.5 points) started the day beating 16th-placed Yahli Sokolovsky but lost the next three rounds. USA’s Awonder Liang and top-seeded Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov shared the lead on six points

The results: Eighth round: Jonas Buhl Bjerre (Den) bt Leon Mendonca; Seventh round: Mendonca lost to Polina Shuvalova (Rus); Sixth round: Christopher Yoo (USA) bt Mendonca; Fifth round: Mendonca bt Yahli Sokolovsky (Isr).

Leading standings (after eight rounds): 1-2. Awonder Liang (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) (6 each); 3-4. Vincent Keymer (Ger), Christopher Yoo (USA) (5.5 each). 15. Leon Mendonca (2.5).