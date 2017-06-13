Kothari, Damani seek cue sports’ inclusion in Asiad, Olympics

Sourav Kothari and Brijesh Damani, on Tuesday, lamented the lack of a push for cue sports to be included in major multi-sport events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.

Interacting with mediapersons at the announcement of the Bengal Premier League here, Kothari, a former Asian billiards champion, said: “Snooker is one of the top sports in China and is played in more than 100 countries around the world. The World and Asian bodies are probably not doing something right. That’s why it was unceremoniously relegated (from the Asian Games to the Asian Indoor Games after the 2010 Games).”

Kothari said the people associated with the National federation should think about the growth of cue sports instead of restricting themselves to the conduct of some events. “You always hear the same names featuring in the quarterfinals or semifinals of a tournament. Where are the new guys? We should be churning out players like China does,” he said.

Damani, the 2010 Asian Games silver medallist, said: “I have fond memories of the 2010 Asian Games and hope it is re-inducted in future.”

He said he was excited about his maiden appearance in the upcoming snooker World Cup to be held in China from July 3 to 9, after getting a last minute invite to the elite event where he will represent India with Aditya Mehta.

“The tables will be different. They will be very smooth with less friction, but I have got the experience of playing on those tables,” said Damani.

“Besides, I have won the Asian Games team silver with Aditya (and Yasin Merchant). Hope, we do well in the World Cup as well.”