Korea Open 2023: Rajawat enters second round

July 19, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Yeosu (Korea)

The youngster is set to face top seed, Kodai Naroka in round two

PTI

World number 32 Priyanshu Rajawat | Photo Credit: Rajasekhara Rao V.V.

India's Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the second round of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over local player Choi Ji Hoon in men's singles competition here on July 19.

World number 32 Rajawat, the Orleans Masters winner, saw off Choi 21-15, 21-19 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Kiran George, however, failed to cross the opening hurdle, going down to Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu wei 17-21 9-21 in another men's singles match.

B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, however, suffered a 21-23, 21-13, 12-21 loss against Korean pair of Song hyun Cho and Lee Jung Hyun in their mixed doubles opening round.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

