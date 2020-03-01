Koneru Humpy climbs to No.2 spot in world chess rankings

Chennai

01 March 2020 21:52 IST

Interestingly, no Indian man figures in the top ten in the world rankings for the open section.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has moved up as No.2 player in the latest world ranking, displacing reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

Humpy, the world rapid champion who recently won the prestigious Cairns Cup in the US beating a strong field that included Wenjun, is ranked behind China’s Yifan Hou as per the March FIDE ratings.

Humpy, who won or tied for the first place in three elite tournaments in a row, is now on 2586 (Elo), trailing only Yifan on 2658.

GM Harika Dronavalli is ranked ninth while Tamil Nadu player R Vaishali moving up to ninth place from 10th rank in February in the junior girls category.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand is ranked 16th in the world, followed by Vidit Santosh Gujarati at 22nd place. Gujarati is now the second highest ranked Indian player, jumping four places from the 26th spot last month.

World champion Magnus Carlsen tops the open rankings.

In the juniors section, Indian GM Nihal Sarin was ranked 10th in the world.