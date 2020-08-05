Koepka confident of a three-peat at PGA C’ship

A confident Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday he had ironed out the kinks that hindered his game earlier this year and added that he will claim a third consecutive PGA Championship this week if he plays at the level he is capable of.
“I feel very confident in myself,” he told reporters at TPC Harding Park. “I don’t put any expectations on myself. Just go out and play golf exactly like I know how and, if I do that, then yeah I probably should win.”
The four-time Major winner and former World No. 1 said he was more comfortable playing on the sport’s biggest stages because he thrives under pressure.
“The way the golf course sets up eliminates pretty much half the guys, and then from there half of those guys probably won’t play well . Then from there I feel like mentally I can beat them, the other half, so you’ve probably got ten guys. That’s the way I see it.”
Tiger Woods, grouped with Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Justin Thomas, is seeking his 16th Major and fifth PGA Championship title, but is an underdog given the concerns about how his surgically-repaired back will react to the cool weather.
