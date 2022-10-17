Kochi Tigers shocks Chennai Heat

Captain Sejin plays a star role, Lalrina bottles up Baladhaneshwar

Kochi Tigers’ Sejin Mathew delighted the locals with some impressive basketing during the win over Chennai Heat in the INBL match in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Captain Sejin plays a star role, Lalrina bottles up Baladhaneshwar

His dunks were a treat and his ‘rim-hanging’ antics brought loud cheers from the crowd. International Sejin Mathew came up with a sterling show as Kochi Tigers kept its cool under pressure to pull off a stunning 78-73 victory over favourite Chennai Heat in the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Monday.

It was Kochi’s second straight win in the six-team league and for Chennai, its first loss in two matches.

The Kochi boys bottled up Chennai star Baladhaneshwar for a good part of the match with point guard Lalrina Renthlei doing an effective dance in front of him. And captain Sejin and centre A.S. Sharath did a good job with the rebounds. That was one department where Chennai looked weak.

Kochi enjoyed a 52-40 lead early in the third quarter but midway through the last, Chennai levelled at 68. But Kochi regained the lead at 73-71 and Renthlei’s three-pointer with a minute to go helped the home side breathe easy.

Indian captain Muin Bek Hafeez and A. Surya were Chennai’s leading scorers.

In other matches, Chandigarh Warriors, which had four players who had helped Punjab to the silver medal at the recent National Games, defeated Mumbai Titans 101-72 and Bengaluru Kings edged past Delhi Dribblers 109-106 in an extra-time thriller.

The results (league): Kochi Tigers 78 (A.S. Sarath 19, Sejin Mathew 18, Lalrina Renthlei 15, Vaisakh K. Manoj 11) bt Chennai Heat 73 (Muin Bek Hafeez 18, A. Surya 17, Baladhaneshwar 14, B. Soorya 12).

Chandigarh Warriors 101 (Palpreet Singh Brar 28, Arvinder Singh 15, Gurbaz Singh Sandhu 13, Lalit Pawdiya 12, Amarendra Nayak 10) bt Mumbai Titans 72 (Vivek Goti 18, Shaun Aranjo14, Sameer Qureshi 12).

Bengaluru Kings 109 (Arvind Arumugam 23, B.K. Anil Kumar 22, B.M. Manoj 20, Pratyanshu Abhishek Gowda 10 bt Delhi Dribblers 106 (Mahipal Singh 17, Gaurav Chandel 21, Rishab Mathur 23, Piyush Meena 14, Digvijay Singh 12).