Kochi Marathon today

April 30, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 6000 runners to compete in four events

Special Correspondent

The seasoned Arjun Pradhan and New Delhi Marathon women’s winner Jyoti Gawate are among the prominent runners in the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon which will be flagged off from the Maharaja’s Stadium early on Monday.

The marathon will start at 4 a.m. and will be followed by the half marathon (5 a.m.), 10km run (6 a.m.) and the 3km green run (7 a.m.). Over 6000 runners from all over the country, including 230 in the marathon, will be in action. A few foreign runners are also in the fray.

Lata Alimchandani who, according to the organisers, has run in some of the world’s leading marathons in the over-60 age-group, will be seen in action in the half marathon.

After the flag-off, the marathon will run to Thevara junction through MG Road and will touch Foreshore Road, Marine Drive, Vallarpadam and Goshree Bridge before winding up at the Maharaja’s Stadium.

The event has a total prize fund of Rs 10 lakh.

