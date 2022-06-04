KIYG off to a vibrant start

Home Minister Amit Shah launches event

Home Minister Amit Shah launches event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the Khelo India Youth Games - 2021 in Haryana’s Panchkula as the venue was lit up with vibrant colorful lights during the inauguration ceremony.

KIYG’s fourth edition will be held till June 13. Apart from the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula, Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahabad and Delhi will also play host to a few disciplines.

The Games are being jointly organised by the Haryana government, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Over 4,700 athletes including 2,262 girls will fight for gold and glory in 25 disciplines including five traditional sports like Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Malkhamb and Yogasana.

For the first time in the KIYG, a state-wide torch relay was organised by Haryana. The specially designed canters toured all the districts and encouraged children to take up sports. The flame was lit at the stadium, from where the torch relay was flagged off 25 days earlier. During this, the athletes took an Olympic-style oath to respect and follow the rules of the game and vowed to keep the spirit of fair play.

At the Tau Devi Lal stadium, Haryana has set up a sports expo, where sportspersons who brought laurels to the state -- like Kapil Dev, Neeraj Chopra, Geeta Phogat, Yogeshjwar Dutt among other -- are highlighted.

Gatka, an ancient Indian martial arts form is also the centre of attraction with teams from 16 states ready to show their fighting skills. for the 80 medals on offer in this sport.

National Gatka Association of India president Harjeet Singh Grewal said, “It is a matter of pride that for the first time, the Union Sports Ministry has recognized Gatka as a competitive sport at the national level. “

Haryana continued to dominate the day’s proceedings as its boys and girls’ volleyball teams beat Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in straight sets.