Kerala’s Kiran George, who won the Badminton Association of India’s recent trials to pick the Thomas Cup team, defeated Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 13-21, 21-14, 21-13 and won the men’s singles title in the Polish International here on Sunday.
Kiran triumphs
Sports Bureau
Zakopane,
September 26, 2021 23:59 IST
Sports Bureau
Zakopane,
September 26, 2021 23:59 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 1:08:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/kiran-triumphs/article36686990.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story