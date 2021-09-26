Other Sports

Kiran triumphs

Kiran George.  

Kerala’s Kiran George, who won the Badminton Association of India’s recent trials to pick the Thomas Cup team, defeated Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 13-21, 21-14, 21-13 and won the men’s singles title in the Polish International here on Sunday.


