Kiran George, Rahul Bharadwaj enter main draw of Dutch Open

Indian shuttlers Kiran George and B.M. Rahul Bharadwaj progressed to the men’s singles main draw after notching up straight-game wins in the qualification round of Dutch Open Super 100 tournament in Almere, Netherlands on October 8.

Kiran saw off Aram Mahmoud, a Syrian player who currently plays under the Dutch flag, 21-15 21-19, while Rahul thrashed England’s Hin Shun Wong 21-7 21-7.

In the main draw, Kiran will take on Gergely Krausz, while Rahul faces China’s Ren Peng Bo.

Rising shuttler Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath will start their campaign later in the day.

