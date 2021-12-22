Other Sports

Kiran, Aakarshi emerge champions

Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar.  

Kerala’s Kiran George and top seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles in the all-India senior ranking badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

In the men’s summit clash, Kiran defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-17, 21-12 in 39 minutes while the women’s singles final saw Aakarshi cruise past qualifier Tanya Hemanth of Karnataka 21-15, 21-12.

National champions and Women’s doubles top seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat got the better of Uttar Pradesh's Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla 21-14, 21-16 while the unseeded combination of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh defeated S. Sunjith and Gowrikrishna 21-18, 21-16 to clinch the mixed doubles title.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar got the better of Ravikrishna P.S. and Sankarprasad Udaykumar 22-20, 19-21, 21-18.

The overall prize money for the tournament is ₹10 lakh.


