King Carlsen brooks no challenge

Beats Nepomniachtchi by 7.5-3.5, the biggest margin since 1993!

By the time the eighth game was over it was obvious that Ian Nepomniachtchi’s chances were negligible. He had to win two of the last six games. What was especially worrying was his performance in Game 8.

Game 6 could have happened to anyone, but Game 8 looked like the play of a man in freefall. Carlsen said before the match that Ian would fall to pieces after a setback. Was he going to be proved right?

Need to change tack

When a match goes against you, you have to change course, mentally clear your head. The problem is that since you are improvising with limited time, your ideas tend to be incomplete.

However, Ian looked impressive in Game 9. He played his second best line, the English Opening. Even though Magnus played a rare line, Ian seemed to know his way around and played the best moves — for a while.

If he had found 15.b4, (a fairly human move even if the supporting variations are very computerish) he would have had a solid edge.

15.b4

Even 15.bxa3 didn’t spoil it and he seemed to be getting some chances. However, Magnus’ good pawn structure meant his position wouldn’t get too critical. And then Ian blundered. He thought for just five minutes and blundered with 27.c5 and a shocked Magnus who could barely believe it, played 27...c6 to trap the enemy bishop.

And that was it! End of comeback. Three points down.

The next day, he played a sensible Game 10 and made a draw. But he was kicking an open door. A draw suited Magnus just fine. By now, the life had gone out of the match.

In Game 11, the only question was whether Ian would even try. He did play the Italian opening and Magnus had to solve one difficult issue. He did. He found 21...Re4 and 22...Rf4

22..Rf4 has solved all Black’s problems.

Now people assumed the game would end in a draw. Unbelievably, Ian actually played 23.g3.

What is this?! Anyone can see that 23...dxe3 24.gxf4 Qxg4+ can only be better for Black. It seemed like every spectator could see what the challenger had missed. Or deluded himself into believing. The fact that he no longer appeared to care whether he drew or lost meant he was broken.

Magnus couldn’t believe his eyes. In fact, he missed several easy wins, but never lost the advantage. He gets the job done. Even when your opponent is falling to pieces, you have to play well.

Work ethic

Magnus keeps up the intensity and effort regardless and it is representative of his formidable work ethic. He is always willing to adapt, and there is no doubt that had Magnus lost the sixth game, he would not have collapsed like his rival.

That is the difference between him and the others. Meanwhile, the thoughts of the chess world have moved on to the next match. There is a formidable slate of candidates including Fabiano Caruana and the enormously talented Alireza Firouzja. They all still have a mountain to climb!