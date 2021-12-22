Kidambi Srikanth back in top-10

Riding on a historic silver in the World Championships, India’s Kidambi Srikanth jumped four spots to regain his place in the world’s top-10 in the latest BWF rankings. The 28-year-old was rewarded for his final finish in Huelva as he grabbed the 10th spot.

Lakshya Sen, who also clinched a maiden bronze at the Worlds, moved up two places to 17th, but B. Sai Praneeth slipped to the 18th spot. H.S. Prannoy improved six places to 26th.

In women’s singles, P.V. Sindhu remained static at seventh, while Saina Nehwal is at the 25th place.

The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and R. Satwiksairaj slipped one spot to 10th, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy regained their place in the top-20 of women’s doubles.