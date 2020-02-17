Khelo University Games anthem launched

The Khelo India University Games anthem was launched by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at a function held at his residence here on Monday. Sung, written and composed by former Haryana Ranji Trophy batsman Padamjeet Sehrawat, the peppy number exhorts the youth to participate in sports with an aim to shine and move ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju reiterated the need to promote sports at the school and university level, with focus on progressing to excel at the international level.

“We have to have a structured format to improve Indian sport and the Khelo India University Games (starting February 22) is a step in that direction.

“We are aiming to make India a sports powerhouse,” he said.

Shooters Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala and Sandeep Rajput were also present at the launch. “The KIUG is a great platform for budding talent. It is important to strengthen the university structure as more talent comes through the ranks. It will help us build super athletes,” said Bhaker.

Rijiju noted, “It is going to be an eventful year for Indian sports because universities will get such a huge platform to showcase their potential.

“It is going to help us set up a huge pool to identify and support sportsmen.”

The KIUG will have 17 disciplines with 3399 athletes from 159 universities slated to participate.

Indian Oil Corporation is the main sponsor.