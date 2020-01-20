Khelo India Youth Games | Soubrity Mondal makes a splash

Other Sports

On a roll: West Bengal swimmer Soubrity Mondal helped herself to three gold medals on Monday.

Soubrity Mondal hogged the limelight by garnering three titles in girls’ under-21 events and help West Bengal capture four swimming gold medals at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday.

Soubrity — who earlier had a gold a relay silver — won the 200m individual medley (2:32.52) and 200m backstroke (2:26.05) races before contributing to the win in 4x100m medley relay (4:55.28).

State-mate Swadesh Mondal ensured his third gold medal, in under-17 boys’ 200m individual medley (2:09.83).

In boys’ under-21, Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj claimed gold in 200m individual medley (2:17.61) and 200m backstroke (2:07.54).

Suvana Baskar (2:23.64) led Karnataka’s clean sweep in under-17 girls’ 200m backstroke. Aneesh Gowda (under-17, boys’ 800m freestyle, 8:40.29) fetched one more top honour for Karnataka.

Kenisha Gupta (under-17, girls’ 200m medley, 2:25.80), Vedant Bapna (under-17, boys’ 200m backstroke, 2:10.85) and under-17 girls’ 4x100m medley relay team (4:29.59) got Maharashtra three more gold.

WEIGHTLIFTING: S. Lokchand, the son of former National Games champion E. Srikanth, gave a commanding performance — snatch 130kg, clean and jerk 161kg, total 291kg — to claim the 89kg crown in boys’ under-21 section.

Lokchand outshone his closest competitor A. Siva Rama Krishna Yadav of Andhra Pradesh by 16 kg.

“I knew my target and was not bothered about my opponents,” said Lokchand, a product of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Vellore, which gave the State two gold medallists on Sunday.

Suditya Boruah (114kg, 137kg, 251kg) of Assam took the under-17 honours in 89kg.

Another Assamese Gulap Gogoi pocketed the 81kg yellow metal in under-21 with a new record aggregate of (120kg, 155kg) 275kg. Shaik Lal Basheer of Andhra Pradesh (112kg, 142kg, 254kg) was the under-17 champion.

Jyoti Yadav (73kg, 106kg, 179kg) of Haryana and Anjali Joshi (79kg, 101kg, 180kg) of Punjab picked up the under-17 and under-21 gold respectively in girls’ 76kg.

HOCKEY: In under-17 boys’ title clash, Chandigarh (scorers Deepak Kumar, Sumit) and Uttar Pradesh (Arun Sahani-2) were locked 2-2 in the regulation period. Chandigarh won via penalty shootout (2-0).

In the girls’ final, Haryana (Pinki, Dimple) and Jharkhand (Deepika Soreng-2) were also tied 2-2. Haryana won through penalty shoot-out (2-1).

BASKETBALL: Punjab (Gurwinder Singh 22) bt Tamil Nadu (M. Aravind Kumar 19) 79-52 and Kerala (Sreekala Rani 30) tamed Maharashtra (Suzanne Phillip 19) 88-63 in under-21 boys’ and girls’ finals respectively.

Rajasthan (Rakesh Sharma 36) defeated Delhi (Himanshu 27) 86-79 and Tamil Nadu (A. Nikita 13) beat Rajasthan (Disha Pareek 14) 59-57 for under-17 boys’ and girls’ crowns respectively.

Maharashtra leads with 205 medals, including 63 gold.

Important results:

Basketball: Final: Under-21: Boys: Punjab 79 (Gurwinder Singh 22) bt Tamil Nadu 52(M. Aravind Kumar 19). Girls: Kerala 88 (Sreekala Rani 30) bt Maharashtra 63 (Suzanne Phillip 19).

Under-17: Boys: Rajasthan 86 (Rakesh Sharma 36) bt Delhi 79 (Himanshu 27). Girls: Tamil Nadu 59 (A. Nikita 13) bt Rajasthan 57 (Disha Pareek 14).

Hockey: Final: Under-17: Boys: Chandigarh 2 (Deepak Kumar, Sumit) drew with UP 2 (Arun Sahani 2). Chandigarh won 2-0 in shootout 2-0. Girls: Haryana 2 (Pinki, Dimple) drew with Jharkhand 2 (Deepika Soreng 2). Haryana 2-1 in shootout.

Swimming (winners only): Under-21: Girls: 200m IM: Soubrity Mondal (Ben, 2:32.52s); 200m backstroke: Soubrity Mondal (Ben, 2:26.05); 4x100m medley: Bengal, 4:55.28. Boys: 200m IM: Srihari Nataraj (Kar, 2:17.61); 200m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (Kar, 2:07.54).

Under-17: Girls: 200m backstroke: Suvana Baskar (Kar, 2:23.64); 200m IM: Kenisha Gupta (Mah, 2:25.80); 4x100m medley: Maharashtra, 4:29.59. Boys: 800m freestyle: Aneesh Gowda (Kar, 8:40.29).

Weightlifting: Under-21: Boys: 89kg: E. Srikanth (TN; snatch 130kg, clean and jerk 161kg, total 291kg); 81kg: Gulap Gogoi (Asm; 120, 155, 275). Girls: 76kg: Anjali Joshi (Pun; 79, 101, 180).

Under-17: Boys: 89kg: Suditya Boruah (Asm; 114, 137, 251); 81kg: Shaik Lal Basheer (AP; 112, 142, 254). Girls: 76kg: Jyoti Yadav (Har; 73, 106, 179).

