KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES | Odisha and Haryana win hockey boys and girls titles

Odisha and Haryana bagged the boys’ and girls’ hockey titles in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games here on Saturday. Odisha blanked Madhya Pradesh 4-0 in boys’ final, while Haryana edged out Madhya Pradesh by a solitary goal for the girls’ crown.

Odisha was the better team throughout. It outshone MP in speed and co-ordination. Pratap Toppo scored a brace. Karan Lakra and Rohit Kullu scored one each.

With eight minutes remaining for the hooter, Ishika scored the winner for Haryana off a penalty corner. Her timely push in a melee fetched her team the crown.

In volleyball boys’ final, Tamil Nadu will take on Haryana on Sunday. The host defeated Andhra Pradesh 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 while Haryana overcame Uttar Pradesh 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.

The results: Hockey: Finals: Boys: Odisha 4 (Pratap Toppo 2, Karan Lakra, Rohit Kullu) bt MP 0; Girls: Haryana 1 (Ishika) bt MP 0.

Volleyball: Semifinals: Boys: Haryana bt UP 25-22, 25-17, 25-18; TN bt AP 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11; Girls: WB bt Guj 25-11, 30-28, 25-19; Rajasthan bt TN 13-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Swimming: Boys: 50m freestyle: 1. Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (Asm) 25.53; 2. Salil Prashant Bhagwat (Mah); 3. Heer Sunil Pitroda (Guj); 100m breaststroke: 1. Rana Pratap (Jha) 1:04.91; 2. Vidith S. Shankar (Kar); 3. Bhhagya Gahlaut (Del); 200m freestyle: 1. Yug Chelani (Raj) 1:54.41; 2. Tirthank Pegu (Asm); 3. Gotteti Sampath Kumar Yadav (AP).

Girls: 200m freestyle: 1. Vriti Agarwal (TS) 2:11.32; 2. Aditi Satish Hegde (Mah); 3. Sri Charanu Tumu (Kar); 800m freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) 9:22.74; 2. Aditi N. Mulay (Kar); 3. Meenakshi Menon (Kar); 100m breaststroke: 1. Venika Vineet Parikh (Guj) 1:14.94; 2. Pahi Borah (Asm); 3. M. V. Joyshree (TN); 50m buttterfly: 1. Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya (Mah) 29.18s; 2. Jahnabi Kashyap (Asm); 3. Subhranshini Priyadarshini (Asm).

Shooting: Boys: 10m air rifle: 1. Asmit Chatterjee (WB) 250.9 pts; 2. Himanshu (Har)b; 3. Manvendra Singh Shekhawat (Raj); 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. K. Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu (TS) 19pts; 2. Mukesh Nelavalli (AP); 3. Swaraj Sachin Bhondave (Mah).

Cycling: Boys: Individual time trial: 1. Jai Durga (Chd) 00:41:09.550s; 2. Kheta Ram Chiga (Raj); 3. Akshar Tyagi (Del).

Girls: Individual road race: 1. Alanis Lilly Cubeleo (Ker) 01:57:04.640s ; 2. Santoshi Oraon (Jha); 3. J. Srimathi (TN).

Weightlifting: Boys: 61kg: 1. Sadananda Bariha (Odi) 242 kg; 2. Anush Lokhande (Mah); 3. Riki Gogoi (Asm); 67kg: 1. Mahadev Vadar (Mah) 253; 2. P. Akash (TN); 3. Deepak Kumar Pradhan (Odi).

Girls: 49kg: 1. Aarti Tatgunti (Mah) 170kg; 2. Panchami Sonowal (Asm); 3. Soumya Dalvi (Mah); 55kg: 1. V. Susmitha (AP) 173; 2. Mina Santa (Odi); 3. V.R. Kanika Shree (TN); 73kg: 1. N.V. Mahesh (AP) 265; 2. V.M. Vasantha Kumar (TN); 3. Aayush Rana (UP).

