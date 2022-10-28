Other Sports

Khelo India weightlifting tournament | Akanksha sets three new marks

Akanksha, silver medallist Jyoshna and bronze winner Kaken on the podium. Photo: Special Arrangement

World youth silver medallist Akanksha Vyavahare rewrote three records on her way to winning the youth women’s 40kg gold in the Khelo India National-ranking weightlifting tournament here on Friday.

Akanksha, a 15-year-old from Maharashtra, lifted 60kg in snatch and 71kg in clean and jerk to take the honours with a total of 131kg. The previous records of 59kg in snatch, 69kg in clean and jerk and 127 in total were made by Akanksha earlier this year.

Odisha’s Jyoshna Sabar (51kg, 67kg, 118kg) and Arunachal Pradesh’ Kaken Doyom (45kg, 60kg, 105kg) claimed the silver and bronze medals.

Komal Kohar (68kg, 89kg, 157kg) emerged as the champion in the senior women’s 45kg weight class. Sarika Shingare (64kg, 87kg, 151kg) and K.V.L. Pavani Kumari (67kg, 83kg, 150kg) bagged silver and bronze medals.

Pavani claimed the junior crown, while R. Bhavani (58kg, 77kg, 135kg) secured the youth gold in the 45kg category.


