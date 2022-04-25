Khelo India University Games: Siva and Srihari make a splash

Siva Sridhar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 25, 2022 22:42 IST

The two swimmers win three gold medals with record timings

Swimmers Siva Sridhar and Srihari Nataraj led the charge for hosts Jain University, clinching three gold medals and all three of them in record times, in the Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

While Siva finished ahead of the pack in men’s 200m IM and 100m backstroke, Srihari touched the pad first in 50m freestyle.

Elsewhere, in volleyball, the SRM University men’s and women’s teams entered their respective summit clashes with contrasting wins. The men’s outfit fought hard to defeat MG University 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9, while the women recorded an easy 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 win over Adamas University.

The results (winners all):

Swimming: Men: 50m freestyle: Srihari Nataraj (Jain) 23.23 (NMR; Old: 23.78, Mihir Ambre, Bhubaneswar, 2020); 400m freestyle: Shubham Dhaygude (Savitribai Phule) 4:17.67; 200m IM: Siva Sridhar (Jain) 2:05.43 (NMR; Old: 2:13.66, Thirumaran Sethumanickam, Bhubaneswar, 2020); 100m backstroke: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain) 57.38 (NMR; Old: 58.69, Siddhanth Sejwal, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 200m breaststroke: 1. Danush Sekhar (Anna) 2:20.17 (NMR; Old: 2:23.41, SP Likhit, Bhubaneswar, 2020).

Women: 50m freestyle: Rujuta Khade (Shivaji) 27.38 (NMR; Old: 28.00, Sadhvi Dhuri, Bhubaneswar, 2020); 400m freestyle: V. Varsha (Madras) 4:59.63; 4x200m freestyle relay: University of Madras 9:53.66; 100m backstroke: Shrungi Bandekar (Jain) 1:07.50 (NMR; Old: 1:10.42, Damini Gowda, Bhubaneswar, 2020); 200m breaststroke: Jyoti Patil (Mumbai) 2:46.54.

Badminton (team, quarterfinals): Men: Punjabi bt Devi Ahilya 3-0; Jain bt Maharshi Dayanand 3-2; SRM bt Dibrugarh 3-0; Women: Madhurai Kamaraj bt Panjab 2-0; SRM bt Barkatullah 2-0.

Volleyball (semifinals): Men: SRM bt MG 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9; Women: SRM bt Adamas 25-20, 25-14, 25-15; Bharathiar bt MG 25-19, 25-15, 25-20.

Basketball: Men: Kurukshetra bt 73-67; Madras bt Mumbai 100-54; Women: MG bt GNDU 96-79; Madras bt Mumbai 100-54.

Hockey: Men: Bangalore 6 (S. Harsha 5, B. Yathish Kumar 13, 49, BN Chelsea Medappa 19, 37, ND Chiranth Somanna 58) bt Lovely Professional 1 (Lovepreet Jainth 42); Savitribai Phule 3 (Rohan Patil 37, 51, Taleb Shah 43) bt Punjabi 2 (Harmeet Singh 34, 35); Sambalpur 3 (Nabin Kujur 39, 42, 52) drew with Bangalore City 3 (Pranam 29, 57, 58); Guru Nanak Dev 4 (Rajinder Singh 44, 59, Surdarshan Singh 29, Ranjot Singh 42) bt VBS Purvanchal 1 (Suraj Shahi 23).

Women: Ranchi 3 (Pramila Soreng 23, Betan Dungdung 33, Albela Rani Toppo 35) bt Savitribai Phule 2 (Pooja Shendage 14, 42).