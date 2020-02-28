Khelo India University Games | It’s my turn to provide for my parents, says Komalika Bari

Komalika Bari.

Teenager has a hectic month ahead with the Asia Cup starting on March 7

Komalika Bari’s arrows fly at the speed of light, but her feet are firmly planted on the ground. Hailing from the industrial hub of Jamshedpur, the 18-year-old achieved unparalleled success when she became the second Indian woman recurve archer after Deepika Kumari to win a gold medal at the World Archery Youth championships last year.

The teenager also came close to clinching a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her latest exploits came at the Khelo India University Games, where she won a silver medal in the individual category and gold in the team recurve event.

Komalika has a hectic month ahead. She will be going to Thailand for the Asia Cup starting March 7 and right after returning, she will have to request her college authorities to postpone her exam. “I’ll be going to the national camp in Sonepat next week before heading to Bangkok. I think I can give my exams later on, the college is pretty adjusting,” she tells Sportstar.

Her mother works in a rural child care centre, while her father is unemployed. She wants to get rid of the financial stress her family is under by bringing in more laurels. “I feel like it’s my turn to provide for my parents. I want to be able to give them everything they want and fulfil all their needs,” she adds.

Komalika has seen money through wins and scholarships. She is keen on saving, and tries to stay away from frivolous spending. “I have two accounts. All my prize money goes into one account, but I don’t have access to that one. I ask my father when I need the money and he transfers it to my other account.”

Komalika wasn’t very drawn to sports growing up. An archery training centre that opened near her house pulled her in. “My father wanted me to play a sport that won’t take a toll on my body and would also allow me to focus on my studies. He thought my mind power would increase too,” she says.

She certainly has become mentally tougher as she stays alone at the Tata Archery Academy.