Khelo India University Games: Ann Mariya scintillates in weighlifting

Anna swimmers take honours in 4x100m medley

Mangalore University’s Ann Mariya sparkled in the 87+ kg women’s weightlifting event at the Khelo India University Games here on Wednesday. She lifted 129kg to break Manpreet Kaur’s clean and jerk national record (128kg) set at the Nationals earlier this year.

Mariya, who trains at the SAI here, missed out on equalling her own combined national record (231kg) set at the Nationals.

In the men’s 4x100m medley swimming event, Anna upset host Jain — which counted on seasoned performers Srihari Nataraj and Siva Sridhar in its ranks — to clinch gold.

The results (finals and winners):

Swimming: Men: 400m IM: Siva Sridhar (Jain) 4:38.98s (MR, Old: 4:47.13s, self, 2020); 4x100m medley relay: Anna (Ben, Danush Suresh, Benediction Rohit, Adhithya Dinesh) 3:55.07s (MR, Old: 4:06.53s, Delhi, 2020); 200m freestyle: Anurag Dagar (Panjab) 1:55.75s (MR, Old: 2:01.28, Siddhant Sejwal, 2020); 100m butterfly: Siva Sridhar (Jain) 56.26s (MR, Old: 56.76s, Mihir Ambre, 2020).

Women: 800m freestyle: V. Preetha (Bangalore) 10:10.15s; 200m freestyle: V. Varsha (Madras) 2:18.26s; 100m butterfly: Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur) 1:06.69s (MR, Old: 1:07.36s, Sadhvi Dhuri, 2020); 4x100m medley: Madras (V. Varsha, Madhumitha Sriram, Priyanga Pugazharasu, Yuvalakshmi Sridevi) 4:59.17s.

Weightlifting: Women: 87+kg: Ann Mariya (Mangalore) Snatch 101kg, clean & jerk 129kg (NR, Old: 128kg, Manpreet Kaur, 2022), total 230kg.

Badminton: Team final: Men: Jain bt SRM 3-2 (Shamanth Kidiyoor bt Kavin Thangam 19-21, 21-16, 21-17; Raghu Mariswamy lost to Rithvik Sanjeevi S 17-21, 15-21; Rohith lost to Hari Arunesh 23-25, 12-21; Raghu Mariswamy & Sai Pratheek bt Mauryan & Arjun Krishnan 21-14, 22-20; Rohith & Suhas bt Hari Arunesh & Rithvik Sanjeevi S 21-16, 23-21).

Women: Jain University bt Madurai Kamaraj 2-0 (Tanya Hemanth bt Akshaya Arumugam 21-11, 21-16; Janani Ananthakumar & Drithi Yatheesh bt Arul Bala Radhakrishnan & Varshini 21-18, 21-17).

Basketball: Women’s final: Madras bt SRM 65-48.