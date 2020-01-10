Khelo India off to a glittering start

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in a glittering opening show, which paraded the State’s cultural diversity and the country’s oneness.

Lakhs of television viewers joined over 25,000 spectators at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to celebrate the spirit of ‘One India’ during the opening ceremony.

In a unique show of solidarity, top athletes from all the seven north-eastern States joined Assam’s champion athletes in the final torch relay before star runner Hima Das lit the symbolic Games Flame.

“I welcome all athletes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal to Gujarat. Over the next 13 days, showcase your talent to the best of your ability because the entire nation is looking forward to seeing you play and bloom,” Sonowal said, encouraging the future stars of India.

Close to 6,800 athletes from 37 States and union territories will compete in the beautiful city of Guwahati.

The colourful ceremony, which saw over 400 plus cast members, 400-plus technical and support staff, wowed the audience with its creativity. A beautiful full moon made a guest appearance overhead, in its full splendour, even as a special act to tell the story of Assam unfolded.

Using the mighty Brahmaputra as the backdrop, in the form of waving girls, scores of youngsters danced and blended into various contours and shapes to tell a fascinating tale.

Every aspect of Assam and its most famous exports were showcased before everybody moulded into the map of the country, to once again highlight the grand idea called ‘One India’

The opening ceremony also gave a glimpse of the 20 sporting disciplines in a unique manner, with a dance troupe putting up an energetic performance.

Grabbing spotlight

Tripura’s Priyanka Dasgupta grabbed the spotlight on day one of the gymnastics competition by clinching the girls’ under-17 all-around crown. Jatin Kumar Kanojia of Uttar Pradesh then claimed the boys’ under-17 all-around gold with a measure of comfort.

Asmi Ankush Badade and Shreya Pravin Bhangale made it a 1-2 for Maharashtra in the girls’ under-17 rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition but it was the self-taught Upasha Talukdar who captured the hearts of the capacity crowd by winning a bronze, Assam’s first medal in the Games.