Khelo India | Maharashtra continues supremacy, tops medals table

Maharashtra maintained its supremacy in Khelo India Youth Games, improving upon its last year’s performance, to finish on top of the table with a massive haul of 256 medals, comprising 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze, as the 13-day sporting extravaganza came to a close here on Wednesday.

Maharashtra — which received the winner’s trophy from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameshwar Teli in a glittering closing ceremony — was followed by Haryana (200, 68 gold) and Delhi (122, 39 gold).

BOXING: On the final day, Delhi’s Rohit Mor edged out Bhavesh 3-2 in a gripping contest to emerge as the boy’s 52kg champion and improve upon his bronze medal finish last year.

On her first appearance, Tamil Nadu girl S. Kalaivani made light of a eye problem to record a comprehensive 5-0 over Assam’s Priyanka Borah for the girls’ 48kg crown.

Karnataka’s Nishant Dev overcame a tough challenge from Haryana’s Rajat, an Army Sports Institute product, for a 3-2 victory and the 64kg title.

Haryana boxers took seven gold medals out of 18 on offer in under-21 age group.

WEIGHTLIFTING: In under-17, Martina Devi (Manipur, +81kg, total 158kg) and Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh, +102kg, 217kg) were the winners.

S.R. Usha (Karnataka, 87kg, 170kg), Snehal Bhongale (Maharashtra, +87kg, 157kg) in girls and Abhishek (Uttar Pradesh, 109kg, 267kg) and S. Rudramayan (Tamil Nadu, +109kg, 313kg) took gold in under-21.

SWIMMING: With eight medals, Karnataka’s Srihari Nataraj — who won 50m backstroke (26.27) and 100m freestyle (52.58) in under-21 group — shared the limelight with Assam’s Shivangi Sarma, who won five gold and two silver, to be the most successful girl from the pool.

Karnataka, which cornered four gold medals on Wednesday, secured 21 of its 32 wins from swimming.

Tamil Nadu’s S. Danush (under-21, boys’ 200m breastroke, 2:20.64), West Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal (under-21, girls’ 50m backstroke, 31.54) and Swadesh Mondal (under-17, boys’ 200m breaststroke, 2:22.81) were among those who bolstered their gold collection.

FOOTBALL: Punjab defeated Assam 2-0 for boys’ under-21 title, while Haryana picked up girls’ under-21 and under-17 crowns beating Tamil Nadu (2-0) and Odisha (3-1) respectively.

TENNIS: In under-21, Tamil Nadu’s Dhakhineshwar Suresh got past Dhruv Sunish of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-2 while Vaidehi Chaudhari (Gujarat) beat Sathwika Sama (Telangana) 6-3, 6-1 for boys’ and girls’ singles crowns respectively.

Chirag Duhan (Haryana) beat Statemate Krishan Hooda 6-4, 7-5 and Reshma Maruri (Karnataka) defeated Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra) 6-4, 7-5 for the under-17 boys’ and girls’ singles titles.

The results (winners only):

Boxing: Boys under-21: 48kg: S Barun Singh (Man); 52kg: Rohit Mor (Del); 56kg: Akash Kumar (Har); 60kg: Ankit Narwal (Har). bt Ankit (Har); 64kg: Nishant Dev (Kar); 69kg: Sumit (Har); 75kg: Harsh Chaudhary (Raj); 81kg: Lakshya Chahar (Raj); 91kg: Harsh Rana (Del); Over 91kg: Jaipal Singh (Pun).

Girls under-21: 48kg: Kalaivani (TN); 51kg: Anamika (Har); 54kg: Poonam (Har); 57kg: Jasmine (Har); 60kg: Parveen (Har); 64kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm); 69kg: Arundhati Choudhary (Raj); 75kg: Astha (UP).

Football: Boys: Under-21: Punjab. Girls: Under-21: Haryana; Under-17: Haryana.

Swimming: Boys: Under-21: 100m freestyle: Srihari Nataraj (Kar, 52.58s); 200m breaststroke: S Dhanush (TN, 2:20.64); 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (Kar, 26.27).

Under-17: 100m freestyle: R Sambhavv (Kar, 53.61); 200m breaststroke: Swadesh Mondal (WB, 2:22.81); 50m backstroke: Tanmay Das (Del, 27.10).

Girls: Under-21: 200m breaststroke: Kalyani Saxena (Guj, 2:49.97); 100m butterfly: Firdoush Kayamkhani (Raj, 1:07.56); 50m backstroke: Soubrity Mondal (WB, 31.54).

Under-17: 1500m freestyle: V. Varsha (TN, 18:31.58); 100m butterfly: Aastha Chaudhary (Del, 1:04.68); 200m breaststroke: Kareena Shankta (Mah, 2:42.97); 50m backstroke: Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Kar, 31.02).

Tennis: Boys: Under-21: Dhakshineshwar Suresh (TN); Doubles: Iftikhar Shaikh & Parikshit Somani Asm). Under-17: Chirag Duhan (Har); Doubles: Chirag Duhan & Krishan Hooda (Har).

Girls: Under-21: Vaidehi Chaudhari (Guj); Doubles: Snehal Mane& Mihita Yadav (Mah). Under-17: Reshma Maruri (Kar); Doubles: Reshma Maruri & Sunitha Maruri (Kar).

Weightlifting: Boys: Under-21: 109kg: Abhishek (UP) 267kg (Snatch 126kg, Clean & Jerk 141kg); +109kg: S Rudramayan (TN) 313 (138, 175). Under-17: +102kg: Akhand Pratap Singh (UP) 217 (97, 120).

Girls: Under-21: 87kg: SR Usha (Kar) 170 (74, 96); +87kg: 1. Snehal Sukumar Bhongale (Mah) 157kg (65, 92). Under-17: +81kg: Maibam Martina Devi (Man) 158kg (71, 87).