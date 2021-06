NEW DELHI

14 June 2021 03:47 IST

A day after becoming the National (under-18) girls champion, G. Kheerthi (three points) was leading with 16 others following the third round of the National (under-16) online rapid chess championship on Sunday.

In the open section, top seed Aditya Mittal was among the 35 leaders with three points from as many rounds.

