Kevin Kisner is Match Play champion

On top of the world! Kevin Kisner of the United States with the Walter Hagen Cup.   | Photo Credit: Warren Little

Molinari beats Bjerregaard to finish third

Kevin Kisner, who shared a runner-up spot in last year's British Open, defeated Matt Kuchar 3&2 in Sunday's WGC Match Play championship final to win his third career PGA title.

On a cold and windy last day of the 64-player showdown at Austin (Texas) Country Club, Kisner dominated 2013 winner Kuchar in the all-American final to capture the $1.745 million top prize. “It was gruelling and the winds were tough,” Kisner said. “It was a hard week but I prevailed and I'm world golf champion.”

Kisner, last year’s runner-up to Bubba Watson, was 48th seed but became the lowest-seeded winner since Australian Geoff Ogilvy.

In the morning semifinals, Kisner edged Italy's Francesco Molinari 1-up and Kuchar dispatched Danish 50th seed Lucas Bjerregaard 1-up.

At 40, Kuchar would have been the oldest champion in tournament history and the first player to win three titles in a PGA season since Steve Stricker in 2009. In the consolation match, Molinari defeated Bjerregaard 4&2.

The results: Final: Kevin Kisner (USA) bt Matt Kuchar (USA) 3&2; Third place: Francesco Molinari (ITA) bt Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 4&2. Semifinals: Kisner bt Molinari 1-up; Kuchar bt Bjerregaard 1-up.

