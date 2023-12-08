ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to host international sports summit in Thiruvananthapuram in January

December 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI:

New FIFA-approved stadiums to come up in Kozhikode and Malappuram

Stan Rayan

The Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman releasing the brochure of the International Sports Summit Kerala by presenting the first copies to senior sports journalists in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For years, Kerala had been at the forefront of sports in the country and had often been a guiding light for other States. The State has slipped a bit now and to guide it back to its former glory, the Kerala Government will be organising the ‘ International Sports Summit Kerala’ at the Greenfield Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram from January 23 to 26.

“We are looking to develop the sports economy in the State and perhaps we are the first State in the country to do so,” said Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman while officially announcing the dates of the summit at the Regional Sports Centre here on Friday.

“We are looking at new fields, new sports models and to develop sports from the micro-level, from the village, panchayat and district levels which will help improve things at the State-level. This will also help generate employment, through appointment of coaches, in a big way.”

The Government is keen to hear and learn from the experiences of international and national sports personalities and officials to brighten the scene in Kerala.

Around 2000 investors and dignitaries from nearly 25 countries and 18 States are expected to take part in the four-day event.

“We plan to attract an investment of at least Rs. 500 crore,” said Abdurahiman.

Plans are also on to build FIFA-approved stadiums in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

KCA’S new cricket stadium

Meanwhile Jayesh George, the president of the Kerala Cricket Association which is planning to construct a new cricket stadium near the international airport at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam, said he had discussions with the sports minister about the project.

“The project, in some 25 to 30 acres, is likely to cost between Rs. 350 to 400 crore and the Sports Minister has assured us help with the necessary clearances,” said Jayesh. “The cricket stadium project will also be discussed at the international sports summit.”

