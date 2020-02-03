Other Sports

Keerthana wins junior snooker title

Keerthana Pandian of Karnataka won the junior snooker title, defeating Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu 61-31, 59-18, 60-50 at the Manisha-Vascon National billiards and snooker championships, organised by BSAM at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana.

The winner practices at the KSBA under coach R. Ravichandran. She had won the girls title in the IBSF World u-16 snooker championship in 2018.

The results:

Junior girls: Snooker, final: Keerthana Pandian (Kar) bt Anupama Ramachandran (TN) 3-0 (61-31, 59-18, 60-50); Third place: Ishikha Shah (MP) bt Knisha Jhurani (MP) 2-0 (64-30, 53-01); Semifinals: Anupama bt Knisha 2-1 (62-37, 40-57, 59-36); Keerthana bt Ishikha 2-1 (50-38, 65-82, 62-45).

