GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keegan Bradley doesn’t just want to captain the Ryder Cup, he wants to make the team

Keegan Bradley was clear about his intentions when he was introduced as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2025

Published - July 10, 2024 06:20 am IST - NEW YORK

AP
Keegan Bradley participates in a news conference in New York, on July 09, 2024.

Keegan Bradley participates in a news conference in New York, on July 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley was clear about his intentions when he was introduced Tuesday as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2025.

He doesn't just want to be Captain America, he wants to play on the team at Bethpage Black in New York.

“I feel as though I’m still in the prime of my career and can make this team,” Bradley said at his introductory news conference.

Bradley would be the first U.S. Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 if he were to qualify.

“I’m not going to pick myself," Bradley said. "The only way that would happen is if the team was insisting it but even if they did I don’t see that happening. I want to make the team on points, otherwise I’m going to be the captain.”

Whether he plays or not, Bradley's captaincy is already tied to Palmer. At 38 years old, Bradley is the youngest U.S. captain since a 34-year-old Palmer led the team in '63.

He said he will soak in advice from his predecessors, but plans to refresh the staff with a youthful approach.

“What’s personally important to me is I would like the vice captains to set up the future,” Bradley said.

Bradley competed in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2014, both losses for the Americans. He has long talked about wanting to make it back to the Ryder Cup to redeem those results.

Related Topics

golf

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.