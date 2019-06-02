Kaymer on course to end title drought

Former World No. 1 Martin Kaymer closed in on his first title in almost five years on Saturday, firing a six-under-par 66, for a three-round total of 201, and take a two-shot lead over Adam Scott in the Memorial Tournament.

Australia’s Scott, another former Major champion who hasn’t won in more than three years, had seven birdies in his 66, using a spectacular approach at the tough 18th hole to set up a three-foot finishing birdie.

Best card of the day

Hideki Matsuyama produced the best score of the day with a 64 to be tied-third with Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth.

Meanwhile, India’s Shubhankar Sharma played a fine round of 69 to rise to tied 31st but Anirban Lahiri had a disappointing day with a 75 as he slipped to T-63, a sharp fall from T-3 after the first round.

Shubhankar had a three-putt bogey, a couple of missed chances and a trip into the water for a double bogey on the last. Playing at five-under through 16 he finished at 69, which helped him position himself at T-31, way better than the T-53rd after 36 holes.

Woods fades

Tiger Woods was resigned to the fact that he won’t be claiming a title here, lamenting half a dozen lip-outs and a double-bogey at the 10th hole that halted his momentum. He carded a two-under 70 that left him 11 adrift.

Leading scores (Americans unless mentioned): 201: Martin Kaymer (Ger) 67-68-66; 203: Adam Scott (Aus) 71-66-66; 205: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71-70-64, Patrick Cantlay 68-69-68, Jordan Spieth 66-70-69.