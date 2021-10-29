Karnataka is champion of 74th senior National aquatic championships

Srihari Nataraj and Apeksha Fernandes adjudged best

There was no let-up in Karnataka’s dominance as golds from Srihari Nataraj, Ridhima Veerendra Kumar and Shoan Ganguly on the final day powered the State to yet another overall title, as the 74th senior National aquatic championships drew to a closehere on Friday.

While Srihari and Ridhima won the 200m backstroke races for a clean sweep of the event, Shoan Ganguly completed the medley double, adding the 400m to the 200m.

Srihari also clinched the 200m freestyle title, in record time (1:49.78), just over half a second faster than Sajan Prakash’s mark set in 2018.

The 20-year-old finished with five individual golds, and he along with Maharashtra’s Apeksha Fernandes, who won the 100m butterfly race in 1:03.38 for her third gold, were adjudged the best swimmer.

Sajan Prakash created a new National record in 100m butterfly (53.24), rewriting his own (53.46) from 2018. There was also win for 38-year-old Richa Mishra in 400m medley.

Assam Shivangi Sarma finished with a hat-trick of golds from the meet, adding the women’s 200m freestyle title to her wins over 100m and 400m.

At the end of the Championships, the Indian contingent for FINA World Short Course in Abu Dhabi in December was announced.

It will include Srihari and Sajan, who have qualified with ‘A qualifying time’, and Kushagra Rawat, who has made the team with ‘B qualifying time’.

Ridhima was selected for securing the highest FINA points from the events she swum here.

The results: Men: 200m freestyle: Srihari Nataraj (Kar), 1:49.78 (NMR; OR: Sajan Prakash (Police), 1:50.35, 2018); 200m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj, 2:04.20; 100m breaststroke: M. Lohith (RSPB), 1:04.24; 100m butterfly: Sajan Prakash, 53.24 (NMR; OR: Sajan Prakash, 53.46, 2018); 400m medley: Shoan Ganguly (Kar), 4:30.52.

Women: 200m freestyle: Shivangi Sarma (Asm), 2:07.10; 200m backstroke: Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Kar), 2:21.58; 100m breaststroke: Chahat Arora (Pun), 1:17.01; 100m butterfly: Apeksha Fernandes (Mah), 1:03.38; 400m medley: Richa Mishra (Police), 5:14.69.

Individual champions: Srihari Nataraj (5 golds, 3 National records); Apeksha Fernandes (3 golds, 2 silvers).

Team championship: Men: Karnataka (119 pts); Women: Karnataka (77 pts); Overall: Karnataka (300 pts).

Diving: Men: SSCB (29 pts); Women: RSPB (19 pts).

Water polo: Men (finals): RSPB 14 bt SSCB 12; Women: Kerala 16 bt Police 10.