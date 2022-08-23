Karandeep zooms into the lead at the Chennai Open golf

Makes light of the conditions to a shoot a seven-under 65

K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI
August 23, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Karandeep Kochhar, the leader on the opening day of the Chennai Open golf tournament at the Cosmo-TNGF course here on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar made light of the short course, “tricky” greens and narrow fairways to shoot a seven-under 65 and lead the field on the opening day of the Impiger Technologies-Chennai Open golf tournament at the Cosmo-TNGF course here on Tuesday.

N. Thangaraja of Sri Lanka was placed second at six-under 66 while last week’s winner in Coimbatore, Khalin Joshi of Bengaluru was placed third at 67. Arjun Sharma, who finished second in Coimbatore, struck a hole-in-one on the sixth during his round of 69 that saw him finish tied ninth.

It was the last minute decision of Karandeep to play here. Due to visa related issues he couldn’t take part in the Asian tour event in South Korea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old struck four straight birdies from the second nine thanks to some solid hitting. Initially, Karandeep, the four-time PGTI champion, struggled with his putting, but a 15-feet birdie on the ninth hole strengthened his resolve. He added three more birdies and a bogey on the back-nine including two conversions from a distance of around 20 feet.

“It is a great course and is in great condition. My putting was not great to start with but got better. I had to withdraw my entry due to visa related issues. PGTI was kind enough to accommodate me,” Kochhar told The Hindu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Thangaraja said the greens were tricky and the key is to find the “right lines.”

The results: 1. Karandeep Kochhar 7 under 65; 2. N. Thangaraja (SL) 6 under 66; 3. Khalin Joshi 5 under 67; 4. Mohd. Azhar; Sukra Bahadur Rai; Kartik Sharma, Manu Gandas, Ranjit Singh (all 4 under 68).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
golf
Chennai
Coimbatore
sport
sports event
Tamil Nadu
Sri Lanka
South Korea

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app