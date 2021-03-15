Kapil joins PGTI board

Kapil Dev. File Photo.

NEW DELHI

15 March 2021 22:13 IST

Promises to attract corporate support

“Please take five percent of the attention you give to cricket and spare it for golf.”

This was the passionate appeal of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev to the mediapersons after being inducted as a board member of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) here on Monday.

Kapil, an avid golfer since his retirement from international cricket in 1994, promised to do his best to attract corporate support for Indian golf and golfers.

“Annually, there are more than 500 corporate events in golf across India. If the professional tour can get increased corporate patronage, our home-grown golfers will be able to make a living out of playing domestic events, without looking to play on overseas Tours.

Enough money

“I say, if you are good enough to play the Indian Premier League, then you don’t worry about not becoming an IAS officer. Couple of IPL seasons and your future is secure. That’s what I wish for Indian golfers. There should be enough money for the golf professionals in India so that others get attracted to play here. I know it will take time but with corporate support and media, it is possible,” said Kapil.

The announcement came as part of the launch of the ₹30 lakh-Prometheus School Presents Delhi-NCR Open golf championship in Gurugram from Tuesday. Also present on the occasion was golfer Jeev Milkha Singh who is set to participate on the Senior Tour, across the world, next year.

Rashid Khan, eyeing an Olympic berth, along with Udayan Mane, S. Chikkarangappa, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi and Karandeep Kochhar form the creamy layer of the field.