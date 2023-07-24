Kamaljeet bags two gold medals in free pistol

July 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Kamaljeet helped India add two more gold medals by bagging the individual and team honours in the 50m free pistol event in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Monday.

Kamaljeet, who had impressed during the National trials by winning the top spot in air pistol ahead of World Cup gold medalist Sarabjot Singh, shot 544 for the individual gold. And, along with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi, he helped India bag the team honour, four points ahead of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s free pistol, Tiyana Phogat won silver, one point behind Khanna Aliyeva of Azerbaijan. There was no second team to help India win the team gold.

In mixed trap, Preeti Rajak and Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 135 and placed fifth, missing the bronze medal by one point. The other Indian team of Bhavya Tripathi and Shardul Vihan placed 15th with a score of 124.

India was second on the medals table with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals. China stayed on top with 12 gold, nine silver, seven bronze medals.

The results: 50m free pistol: Men: 1. Kamaljeet 544, 2. Veniamin Nikitin (Uzb) 542, 3. Kimm Taemin 541; 5. Ankait Tomar 539; 8. Sandeep Bishnoi 534; 14. Akshay Kumar 527; 17. Manav Singh 526; 20. Suresh Sankhla 518.

Team: 1. India (Kamaljeet, Ankait, Sandeep) 1617, 2. Uzbeisstan 1613, 3. Korea 1600.

Women: 1. Khanna Aliyeva (Aze) 520, 2. Tiyana Phogat 519, 3. Layli Aliyeva (Aze) 510; 6. Yashita Shokeen 498; 7. Veerpal Kaur 481.

Team: 1. India 1498.