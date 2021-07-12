Jyoti gets a bipartite quota place for Paralympics

Eligible for compound individual and mixed team events

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Monday gave a bipartite quota place to compound archer Jyoti for the Paralympics, said an Archery Association of India (AAI) source.

Jyoti’s inclusion will enhance India’s medal chances in archery as the country can have representation in compound women’s open individual event as well mixed team event.

Four already qualified

Earlier, four Indians — Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar in compound men’s open and Vivek Chikara and Harbinder Singh in recurve men’s open — qualified for the Paralympics, to be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

Since some of the Indians could not participate in a qualifying event in Czech Republic earlier this month due to Covid-induced restrictions and visa issues, the AAI requested the IPC to grant a bipartite quota place to Uttar Pradesh girl Jyoti.

Jyoti has won several international medals, including silver in individual and mixed team events in the Fazza world-ranking tournament in Dubai and mixed team silver in the Asian para-archery championships in Bangkok in 2019.