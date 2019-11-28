Jyothi Surekha still chasing the World Cup dream

For someone who has a remarkable haul of 33 medals in 39 international appearances, archer V. Jyothi Surekha is still chasing one dream — to win an individual gold in the World Cup.

The 23-year-old Vijayawada-based star performer, who ended 2019 on a high in Bangkok on Wednesday with a gold in mixed pair event in compound bow category with Abhishek Varma in the Asian championships, says that it is one medal she would love to win.

“It is difficult to sustain the level of excellence in any discipline and more so in archery where even the slightest lapse in concentration forces you out of reckoning from the contest,” said Surekha in a chat with The Hindu.

The gifted archer, who is a graduate in Engineering and also an MBA and is currently working in BPCL as an Executive Officer, said after the disappointment in the individual event where she finished in the top-16 in Bangkok, the mixed pairs gold was immensely satisfying.

“There is lot of scope for improvement, like countering the windy conditions in a much better way,” Surekha, who has some impressive results at the highest level, said.

“The biggest challenge to sustain the level of excellence is to stay mentally focussed and physically stronger. Unfortunately, my event does not figure in the Olympics and I have no interest in taking up any Olympic event now as it means starting from scratch. There is no guarantee of clicking too.”

She added: “I have no complaints. Glad that SAI takes complete care of our training and exposure trips. This is one of the reasons why I could win three gold, three silver and two bronze medals in my five Asian championship appearances.

“The World Cup schedule begins in April 2020 and after a break, I will be back in the Centre of Excellence in Sonepat in the Indian camp. By God’s grace, I hope I will continue to do well.”