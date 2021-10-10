Junior World Championship shooting | Sweeping success for Indians

Clinch all the 12 medals on offer on the final day

The Indian shooters swept all the 12 medals on offer on the final day to provide themselves a golden climax for the Junior World Championship shooting here.

In the non-Olympic, 25-metre standard pistol and 50-metre free pistol events, India asserted its quality in both the junior men and junior women’s events.

Vijayveer Sidhu beat his twin brohter Udhayveer Sidhu for the gold in the standard pistol event, winning on better score of inner-10s 17x to 14x after the two tied on 570.

In the free pistol event, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shaurya Sarin and Ajinkya Chavan were all tied on 549 and won the gold to bronze in that order, on the basis of the inner-10s.

The trio denied a medal for Abdul-Aziz Kurozi of Belarus who shot 548.

Rhythm Sangwan collected another gold in style, as she won the junior women’s standard pistol event with a score of 573, an eight-point margin over Niveditha Nair.

India wound up the championship with 16 gold, 15 silver and nine bronze medals. It was a distant second spot for the USA with seven gold, eight silver and six bronze. India won 40 of the 114 medals.

While India won 16 gold medals, USA (7), Italy (3), France (3), Germany (3), Hungary (3), Spain (2) and Belarus accounted for the other 22.

The results: Junior men: 25m standard pistol: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 570; 2. Udhayveer Sidhu 570; 3. Harsh Gupta 566.

50m free pistol: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 549; 2. Shaurya Sarin 549; 3. Ajinkya Chavan 549; 6. Harsh Gupta 538; 9. Nikhil Chandila 535; 11. Arjun Chhillar 534.

Junior women: 25m standard pistol: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 573; 2. Niveditha Nair 565; 3. Naamya Kapoor 563; 8. Anushka Madan 529; 9. Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu 506.

50m free pistol: 1. Shikha Narwal 530; 2. Esha Singh 529; 3. Navdeep Kaur 526; 4. Tiyana 514.