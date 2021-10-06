Junior World Championship shooting | India keeps its top spot despite a blank day

Vivaan Kapoor shot 116 and missed the trap final by two points in the Junior World Championship shooting in here in Peru.

Scores of 21 and 22 in the second and fourth rounds pulled Vivaan from the top six, as he otherwise had good scores of 25, 24 and 24.

Incidentally, Juan Antonio Garcia of Spain, who made the last entry for the final with 118 went on to win the gold with a three point margin over the qualification topper Erdogan Akkaya of Turkey.

It was a blank day for India in terms of medals, but it continued to stay on top of the medals table comfortably with eight gold, six silver and three bronze. USA followed with four gold, six silver and four bronze.

India enhanced its chances for more medals as Adarsh Singh (294) and Udhayveer Sidhu (292) stayed on top at the half-way stage of the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event.

The results:

Junior men: Trap: 1. Andres Garcia (Esp) 41 (120); 2. Erdogan Akkaya (Tur) 38 (122); 3. Juan Garcia (Esp) 30 (118); 7. Vivaan Kapoor 116; 9. Aakash Kushwaha 114; 17. Bakhtyaruddin Malek 112; 19. Shardul Vihan 110.

Junior women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Julia Canestrelli (Fra) 455.7 (1178); 2. Eszter Meszaros (Hun) 454.3 (1173); 3. Mary Carolynn Tucker (US) 443.8 (1178); 11. Ashi Chouksey 1164; 17. Ayushi Podder 1162; 28. NIschal 1152.

Trap: 1. Oriane Froment (Fra) 41 (116); 2. Ryann Phillips (US) 40 (111); 3. Giorgia Lenticchia (Ita) 30 (113); 16. Kirti Gupta 104; 20. Divya Singh 93; 21. Aadya Tripathi 89.