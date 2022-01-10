Junior basketball championship | It’s Rajasthan vs Punjab in girls’ final

In boys category, National Junior basketball championships

Rajasthan will meet Punjab in the girls final of the National Junior basketball championships here on Monday.

In the semfinals held on Sunday, Rajasthan beat Chhattisgarh 73-59, while Punjab trounced defending champion Kerala 80-59.

Rajasthan, which led by a point (30-29) at half-time, dominated the third and fourth quarters to score an impressive win over Chhattisgarh.

Kerala was all at sea against its taller opponent which took a decisive 13-point lead at half-time.

Chandigarh boys, who upset Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals, squeezed out a narrow 88-85 win over Uttar Pradesh to enter the final.

Chandigarh will meet the winner of Rajasthan and Karnataka in the final.

The results:

Boys: Semifinals: Chandigarh 88 (Rohan Roy 25, Amarendar Singh 22, Harkirat Singh Siddhu 10) bt Uttar Pradesh 85 (Kushal Singh 33, Robin Banerjee 11, Aman Kaushik 11, Sumit Diwakar 10). Quarterfinals: Rajasthan 74 (Digvijay Singh 22, Lokendra Singh 21, Hemant Nayak 16) bt Punjab 49 (Karandeep Singh 13, Vishal Sharma 10); Chandigarh 88 (Amarendar Singh 44) bt Tamil Nadu 84 (S. Ajay 37, Harihara Sudan 18).

Girls: Semifinals: Rajasthan 73 (Rasi Kotani 27, Ankita Kumari 19) bt Chhattisgarh 59 (Riya Kunghadkar 18, D. Kirthi 15); Punjab 80 (Manmeet Kaur 24, Kanishka Dhir 22, Kavya Singla 15, Isha Rani 11) bt Kerala 59 (Sreelakshmi 18, P.J. Shilpa 10). Quarterfinals: Rajasthan 42 (Rashi 14) bt Karnataka 41 (Sanjana 19, Pavana 11).