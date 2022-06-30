Junior badminton league from today

The WEEXPOINDIA Big Bash Tamil Nadu junior badminton league will be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here from July 1 to 3. The tournament will be held under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Badminton Association.

The tournament will witness eight franchises participating from major districts of Tamil Nadu. A total of 88 players have included in the teams via auction. They will compete in five categories: u-15 girls’ singles, u-17 boys’ singles, u-17 mixed doubles, u-19 mixed doubles, and u-19 boys’ doubles. Each match will be played in the best of three games and for 15 points.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups and the top two will play in the semifinals.

The winner will receive Rs. 7 lakh, the runner-up Rs. 5 lakh.

The teams: Chennai City Gangsters, Chettinadu Champs, Kanchi Spark Aces, Kovai Super Kings, Rockfort Rockers, Thanjai Thalaivaas, Thiruvallur Veeras, Tiruppur Warriors.